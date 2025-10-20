'It is people in your position who cause the abuse': Newport 62-year-old caught with thousands of indecent images of children

David Gough, 63, of Broadway, Newport, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after pleading guilty to three separate charges.

Gough had pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children, in categories A, B, and C.

Philip Beardwell, prosecuting, said that police had raided Gough's home, acting on intelligence that he had been involved in the distribution of indecent images, on November 8, 2022.

During the search police found a number of electronic devices, including a PC tower, a laptop, USB stick and CD.

The court heard that a 'dark web browser' was installed on one of the devices, as well as software designed to delete files.

Mr Beardwell said Gough's devices contained more than 2,500 indecent images - some accessible and some no longer accessible.