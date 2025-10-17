Wanted: Seven people sought by Telford police in connection with thefts at shops, including Just for Pets

Telford & Wrekin Police issued the appeal on social media, urging members of the public to help identify the people pictured. Officers believe they may have information that could assist with ongoing investigations.

The incidents took place at a number of retail locations, including Just for Pets, Co-op, Boots, and a Shell garage.

Anyone who recognises the individuals or has information is urged to contact Telford & Wrekin Police or Crimestoppers anonymously.

The first image from Just for Pets. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Police

The first image shows two individuals at Just for Pets on Holyhead Road in Ketley, Telford, where items were stolen on September 24 at around 2.10pm.

The second image from Co-op in Apley. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Police

The second image shows two individuals at the Co-op store in Apley, Telford, where items were taken on September 26 at around 4.45pm.

The fourth image from Co-op in Stirchley. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Police

The third image is from Boots on New Street, Wellington. Items were stolen at around 12.15pm on September 25.

The third image from Boots in Wellington. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Police

The fourth image is from the Co-op store in, Stirchley, Telford, where items were stolen on September 4 at around 4.35pm.

The final image from the Shell garage, Sutton Maddock, Shifnal. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Police

The final image is of a man at the Shell garage in Sutton Maddock, Shifnal where items were taken.

A spokesperson said: "If you have any information that would help identify the people pictured, please email RetailCrimeTelford@westmercia.police.uk

"Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100 per cent anonymous, they never ask your name, and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111."