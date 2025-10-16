Ethan Gulasci, aged 24, committed the act outside a woman’s home in Telford at 5.30am on August 15 this year.

Telford Magistrates Court was told that Gulasci was staying with a friend of his girlfriend’s at the time, and it was on her doorbell camera he was seen.

His presence outside her front door triggered a notification on her phone, which she viewed and saw Gulasci.

She got a taxi home and was concerned that neighbours would see.