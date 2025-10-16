Father-to-be, 24, caught carrying out sex act outside woman's home in Telford on Ring doorbell camera
A father-to-be who was caught on a Ring doorbell camera carrying out a sex act has been ordered to do unpaid work.
Plus
Published
Ethan Gulasci, aged 24, committed the act outside a woman’s home in Telford at 5.30am on August 15 this year.
Telford Magistrates Court was told that Gulasci was staying with a friend of his girlfriend’s at the time, and it was on her doorbell camera he was seen.
His presence outside her front door triggered a notification on her phone, which she viewed and saw Gulasci.
She got a taxi home and was concerned that neighbours would see.