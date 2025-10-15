Chase Keller, aged 23, was driving a Vauxhall Insignia at the BP garage on Thieves Lane, Shrewsbury when he was stopped by police on July 1 this year.

Telford Magistrates Court was told that officers pulled him over at around midnight as his car was showing up as being uninsured.

“He was described as appearing to be under the influence,” said Charlotte Morgan, prosecuting.

A roadside saliva test proved positive for cocaine and Keller was arrested.