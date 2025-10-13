Police appeal for witnesses to public order offence at a Brecon supermarket

Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing for witnesses in connection with a public order offence at Morrisons Car Park, Brecon.

They said it was reported to have taken place at around 1.30pm on Sunday, October 5.

The incident was reported to have involved a verbal altercation between three individuals.

A 51-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of using threatening words to cause fear of unlawful violence. He has since been bailed while enquiries continue.

Did you witness the incident, or have any information that could assist our enquiries? Please get in touch via https://www.dyfed-powys.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/, email 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk or call 101

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.

Quote ref: 25*819293