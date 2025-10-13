Dyfed-Powys Police said the crash took place on the A483 at Pool Quay, near Welshpool, at around 6.50pm on Saturday (October 11).

An 18-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Officers are investigating the circumstances of the crash, which involved a Purple Volkswagen and a White Mini.

The force said that the driver of the Mini had died, while another person sustained life-threatening injuries. Two other people, including the driver of the Volkswagen, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A spokesman for the police said: "Sadly, the driver of the white Mini died at the scene. Their next of kin has been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

"One of the passengers in the Volkswagen was taken to hospital by air ambulance with injuries described as life-threatening. A second passenger and the driver of the Volkswagen were also taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

"One man, aged 18, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

"Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation or anyone who was travelling along the road at the relevant time with dashcam footage is asked to get in touch."

People can contact the force online, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101, and are asked to quote reference DP-20251011-287.

Alternatively contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.