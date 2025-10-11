Man arrested as police tackle anti-social behaviour near school and Co-op in Telford
Police have arrested a man after complaints about anti-social behaviour near a school and shops in Telford.
By Megan Jones
West Mercia Police has moved to reassure members of the St Georges community amid concerns over anti-social behaviour (ASB) in the area.
Officers say reports have included a male acting "in an anti-social manner" near to a school, and another incident near shops.
A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "We are aware that some concerns have been raised within the St Georges area around ASB.
"I just want to take this opportunity to reassure you that a man has been arrested and charged with a number of offences including the incidents reported at the Co-op in St Georges."