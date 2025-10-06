Man drove burglars from Birmingham to Shropshire to raid home and steal expensive Audi and Mercedes cars

Iain Martin, 33, of Vernon Road, Birmingham, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court after previously pleading guilty to one count of burglary.

Alexa Carrier, prosecuting, said the charge related to the theft of a Mercedes GLE and an Audi A3 from outside a home in Much Wenlock on February 9, 2024.

The court was told the home owner had gone to sleep as normal, but had woken to find his kitchen cupboards were open.

Ms Carrier said his initial thought was that his son had left them open, but it then became apparent that the keys to both cars were missing.

When he went to look outside both the Mercedes and the Audi had been taken.

Contained in each car were specially adapted child seats for the victim's son, who has a disability.