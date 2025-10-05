Pictured: Six people sought by Telford police in connection with thefts at shops, including Greggs

Telford & Wrekin Police issued the appeal via social media, asking for the public's help to identify the people pictured, as officers believe they may have information that could assist with ongoing investigations.

The thefts have taken place at several retail locations, including Sainsbury’s, Pets at Home, Tesco, B&M Bargains, and Greggs.

The first image shows a man in Sainsbury’s at the Forge Retail Park, where items were stolen on September 11 at around 3.10pm.

The second image shows two individuals at Pets at Home on the Wrekin Retail Park in Wellington, where items were taken on September 20 at around 3.45pm.

The third image features a woman in Tesco Express on Dawley High Street, where items were stolen at around 6pm on August 28.

The fourth image is from B&M Bargains in Telford Town Centre, where items were taken on September 23 at around 4.20pm.

Picture: Telford & Wrekin Police

The fifth image shows a woman in Greggs on New Street in Wellington, where items were taken at approximately 9.05am on August 17.

A spokesperson said: "Officers are appealing to identify the people pictured as they believe they could help with their enquiries into five shop thefts in Telford.

If you have any information that would help identify the people pictured, please email RetailCrimeTelford@westmercia.police.uk.

"Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name, and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111."