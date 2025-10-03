Prolific shoplifter who stole £45 of laundry products from Telford Co-op gets legal bill of more than £200
A prolific shoplifter who stole laundry products worth £45 has been handed a legal bill worth nearly five times that amount.
Plus
Published
Nicola Jeffrey, aged 44, stole items from a Co-op store in Telford on Monday this week (September 29).
Telford Magistrates Court was told that she went into the shop with another well-known female shoplifter and was seen taking laundry goods without paying for them.