Man charged over theft of CCTV cameras from AFC Telford United
A man has appeared in court after being charged in connection with the theft of CCTV cameras from AFC Telford United.
West Mercia Police said Wayne Titley, aged 50 and of Crescent Road, Hadley, Telford, had been charged with three counts of theft and three counts of damage to property.
The force said the CCTV cameras were stolen between September 6 and 17.
Titley appeared at Telford Magistrates Court this morning (Friday) and has been remanded in custody to appear at Telford Magistrates Court next Friday (October 10).