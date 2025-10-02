'This is one of the most horrendous things I have ever seen' - Police speak out as face of Oswestry man jailed for attack on baby is revealed

Shane Heighway, of Oswestry, was jailed today (Thursday) for the violent and unprovoked assault on the infant in August 2024.

The court heard how the 38-year-old was seen forcefully taking the baby from their cot before assaulting them and covering their face with his hands.

The attack was caught on a baby monitor, which alerted the baby’s mother to the incident who immediately reported it to police.

Heighway was quickly arrested by response officers and later charged with child cruelty and intentional suffocation. In June, Heighway pleaded guilty to the offences.

Shane Heighway was jailed for 26 months on Thursday

Detective Constable Daniel Bushell, from Shropshire’s protecting vulnerable people team, said: “This sickening attack was one of the most horrendous things I have seen, not only in my career but my life.

“As a police officer we expect to witness terrible things, however, this footage will be something that sticks with me for a long time. The viciousness of this unprovoked assault on an innocent and defenceless baby cannot be understated.

“This investigation has had an impact on all those who have been involved and those who have had to watch the awful footage of this attack. I will be forever grateful that Heighway’s young victim escaped serious physical harm and through the efforts of the team, further harm has been prevented.

“I would like to extend my appreciation to all involved who helped deal with this incident, including the response officers who quickly apprehended Heighway, as well as my colleagues in PVP who contributed to bringing him to justice.

“I would ask anyone who read the details of this case to remember that behind every case number, beyond every headline and beyond the initial anger that this case provokes, is a real story involving real people, who have suffered greatly.”

Medical evidence outlined in the case stated it was purely good fortune that the injuries the baby sustained were not fatal.

DC Bushell added: “I hope today’s sentence goes someway to helping everybody move forward after this awful event.

“I am pleased Heighway has received a custodial sentence today, meaning a dangerous man has been put behind bars. The message this case sends to any who would harm the most vulnerable is clear – your actions will not go unnoticed, and the police will not hesitate to act.

“We will continue to stand unwavering in the defence of those who cannot defend themselves and you will face the full weight of the law.”