Telford grooming gang monster jailed for abusing up to 100 girls could be freed in months

Ahdel Ali was one of two ringleaders of a sexual grooming gang that preyed on girls as young as 13 in Telford resulting in the Operation Chalice investigation and an independent child sexual exploitation inquiry.

Married abuser Ali, now 38, was jailed for 26 years in 2012.

He was freed in 2020 after serving just eight years, but was later recalled in 2021 for breaching his bail conditions.

He headed the gang along with his brother 36-year-old Mubarek Ali, who was jailed for 22 years for his part in the crimes, which involved the abuse of girls as young as 13.

They were part of a gang of six men that abused more than 100 vulnerable teenagers.

They were plied with food, alcohol and money. The trafficking operation with brother Mubarek and five other men took place from 2006 to 2009 in Telford, Shropshire.

Now Ali could be freed again, after his case was referred to the Parole Board.

The Parole Board confirmed he had been referred to the body for a hearing in March, but added that at the oral hearing, the parole chair will hear from Ali's victims before making any decision.

A spokesman said: "An oral hearing has been listed for the parole review of Ahdel Ali and is scheduled to take place in March 2026.

"Parole Board decisions are solely focused on what risk a prisoner could represent to the public if released and whether that risk is manageable in the community.

The convicted grooming gang members Ahdel Ali, Mubarek Ali, Mohammed Ali Sultan, Tanveer Ahmed, 40, Mohammed Younis, and Mohammed Islam Choudhrey.

“A panel will carefully examine a huge range of evidence, including details of the original crime, and any evidence of behaviour change, as well as explore the harm done and impact the crime has had on the victims.

“Members read and digest hundreds of pages of evidence and reports in the lead up to an oral hearing.

“Evidence from witnesses including probation officers, psychiatrists and psychologists, officials supervising the offender in prison as well as victim personal statements are then given at the hearing.

“The prisoner and witnesses are then questioned at length during the hearing which often lasts a full day or more.

“Parole reviews are undertaken thoroughly and with extreme care. Protecting the public is our number one priority.”