Anthony Gallagher appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court to be sentenced after pleading guilty to one charge of conveying a 'list A article' into prison.

He also admitted two breaches of the bail act.

Suzanne Francis, prosecuting, told the court that the incident had taken place on October 6, 2023.

She said Gallagher was a serving prisoner at HMP Stoke Heath in Market Drayton at the time and had been granted compassionate leave to attend his mother's funeral in Liverpool. He was transported by a number of prison officers in a van.

Ms Francis told the court that officers had described a large number of people coming up to Gallagher in close contact after they arrived around 1pm.

The court was told a man was seen to come up and put his hand inside Gallagher's jacket, before the defendant then put his hand down his trousers.

Officers then saw another person walk up and put their hand down Gallagher's trousers, before the defendant again put his own hand down his trousers.

Ms Francis said that the officers noted the incidents but did not challenge Gallagher at the time.