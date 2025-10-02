Jamie Whitehead, aged 39, drove a Ford Kuga on Robert Jones Way, near the Two Henrys pub and Battlefield service station, on July 25 this year.

A breath test found he had 63 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit in England and Wales is 35mcg per 100ml.

Whitehead, of Eastlands, Marchamley, near Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to driving with alcohol above the legal specified limit and driving without a licence.

Magistrates jailed Whitehead for 12 weeks and banned him from driving for three years and 10 months.