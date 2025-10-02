Man banned from host of Shrewsbury and Telford shops - for three years

Shrewsbury Police said that Lee Moseley, of Crowmeole Lane in Shrewsbury, was given a three-year criminal behaviour order (CBO) at Telford Magistrates Court last month.

The order means the 42-year-old will not be allowed to enter a number of shops until expires in September 2028.

A CBO is a civil order designed to tackle the most serious and persistent anti-social individuals.

The list includes Waitrose in Newport, Savers in Wellington, Wellington Express in Wellington, Tesco Express on Haygate Road in Wellington, Marks and Spencer’s on Castle Street in Shrewsbury, B&M on Brixton Way in Harlescott, Hotel Chocolat on Pride Hill in Shrewsbury, and Spar on Ellesmere Road in Shrewsbury.

The powers to issue a CBO are contained in the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, where behaviour has found to have caused alarm, distress or harassment.

Moseley’s CBO will be in place until September 2028 and anyone who sees him in breach of his CBO or committing an offence is asked to report it to police immediately via https://orlo.uk/NHXON.