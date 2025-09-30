Wayne Shinger, aged 36, gathered his collection over four years from May 2018 to May 2022, which included nine category A images depicting the most serious and depraved examples of child sex abuse.

He also had six category B images and six category C images.

Shingler, of Smithfield Road, Much Wenlock, pleaded guilty at Shrewsbury Crown Court, sitting at Telford Justice Centre, to three counts of making indecent images of children. He has no previous convictions.

Recorder Julian Taylor adjourned Shingler’s sentence to November 3. He ordered a pre-sentence report.

Recorder Taylor told Shingler: “You were a man of previous good character before committing these offences. These are serious offences.”

He granted Shingler bail, and ordered him to sign onto the sex offenders register in the interim.