West Mercia Police said Joshua Clifton had been charged with the offence, which is alleged to have taken place in Shifnal last week.

The force added that he was due to appear in court today (Tuesday).

A spokesman for the force said: "A man has been charged with robbery following an incident at the Co-op on Shifnal High Street on Wednesday, September 24.

"Joshua Clifton, aged 29, of no fixed abode, has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Telford Magistrates Court today (Tuesday)."