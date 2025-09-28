Petrus Moldoveanunal, aged 40, was driving a Mitsubishi Eclipse on St Quentin Gate, in Telford on November 2 last year when the collision happened.

Moldoveanunal, of Montague Road, Portsmouth, Hampshire, pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to causing serious injury by careless/inconsiderate driving.

District Judge Kevin Grego banned him from driving and fined him £250.

The judge also ordered Moldoveanunul to pay a £100 victim surcharge and £85 in prosecution costs, bringing his total court bill to £435.