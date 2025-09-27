Simon Devall, aged 58, was driving a Vauxhall Combo on the A458 in Bridgnorth on December 4 last year when the collision took place.

Devall, of Royston Way, Dudley, pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to causing serious injury by careless/inconsiderate driving.

Magistrates set a sentencing date of November 19 back at the same court.

Devall was granted unconditional bail but banned from driving in the interim.