Russell Daley of Dunsheath, Hollinswood, thought he was communicating with a real 14-year-old and 12-year-old on an online messaging app.

In reality they were police decoys, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard on Thursday (September 25).

The court was told that Daley had asked one of the 'girls' to meet him for “adult fun together" and to "play with each other in the car” and told another he wanted to “kiss, cuddle and have fun with her”.

He also attempted to “groom” one of the decoys between December 2022 and May 2023 and was finally arrested after arranging to meet what he thought was a 14-year-old girl from a care home at a railway station.