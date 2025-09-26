Telford drug dealer who sold cannabis imported from America to 'Xbox friends' is spared jail

Tyrone Toussaint, age 37, was caught after nearly a kilo of the drug was found by UK Customs at an airport, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard on Thursday (September 25).

Ms Rosemary Proctor, prosecuting, said police made enquiries at the address the two packages containing 911 grams were destined for, where phones were seized.

She said that on one of the phones a message was discovered, which had the defendant's address in The Common, Donnington.

When police visited the address, quantities of cannabis plus “cannabis paraphernalia” and £560 in cash were found along with a mobile phone.