'Pennywise is coming to your house': Restraining order for stalker who tormented his ex and sent menacing clown letter
A stalker who tormented his next-door neighbour by sending menacing letters addressed from “Pennywise” the clown and telling her he understood “how my dad felt when he killed my mum” has been given a restraining order.
Maxwell Parry, aged 46 and of Shrewsbury, began his campaign of harassment after his neighbour ended their relationship, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard on Thursday (September 25).
Prosecuting, Ms Suzanne Francis said that following the ending of their relationship, Parry's behaviour became “volatile”.
She said he would throw things into her garden, say inappropriate things to her daughter, and repeatedly bang on her door and ring her doorbell.
Despite police attending and speaking to Parry, his behaviour worsened, forcing his neighbour to call police on eight occasions.