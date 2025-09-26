Bridgnorth shop raids: Police and trading standards teams find fake cigarettes behind false walls

The raids took place today (Friday) when PC Lall, PC Loftus and PC Cummings from Bridgnorth's Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) joined council Trading Standards officers for a joint operation targeting counterfeit and potentially dangerous goods being sold locally.

The officers visited two premises in Bridgnorth following intelligence suggesting illegal products were being distributed from these locations.

Bridgnorth SNT said the visits were "unannounced to ensure a genuine snapshot of activity".

Police raiding one of the shops

Officers said at one of the businesses they found a large quantity of counterfeit cigarettes, which were seized after being discovered behind false walls.

"The estimated street value of these counterfeit cigarettes was in excess of £500. These products are often made with unregulated ingredients and pose serious health risks to consumers," Bridgnorth SNT said online.

Police behind one of the shops

"These types of goods not only endanger public safety but also undermine legitimate local businesses.

"We’re committed to keeping Bridgnorth safe and ensuring residents aren’t exposed to unsafe or illegal products.

"Working alongside Trading Standards allows us to respond quickly and effectively when concerns are raised. If you’ve seen anything suspicious or have concerns about counterfeit goods being sold locally, please get in touch with us or report it via the West Mercia Police website."