Criminal damage investigation launched after home security cameras cut down from fence in Wellington

Police in Wellington are appealing to residents for information after two security cameras were cut down from a fence in the town.

It happened on Woodlands Avenue between 8pm on Wednesday, September 17 and 9am on Thursday, September 18.

The incident happened on Woodlands Avenue in Wellington. Photo: Google

Those with information about the damage are asked to contact police online using the online ‘Tell Us About’ form online at westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident reference 00104_I_19092025.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org