Car stolen in early hours from rural housing estate near Bridgnorth - police appealing for information

Police in Bridgnorth say a blue Volkswagen Golf R was stolen from The Hobbins between 2am and 3am last Friday (September 19).

PC Karanjit Lall said three males were seen during the period of time when the theft occurred.

Police in Bridgnorth say the vehicle was stolen from The Hobbins near Bridgnorth last week. Photo: Google

He added: "We would like to hear from you if you witnessed this incident or may have any doorbell camera footage available."

Those with information are asked to contact PC Lall at Karanjit.singh@westmercia.police.uk or call on 07929 721377.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.