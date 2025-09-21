Declan Hewson, aged 25, drove an Audi Q7 in Coronation Crescent, Madeley, Telford on July 7 this year.

A drugs test found he had 7.9 micrograms of delta-9-THC, the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis, per litre of blood. The legal limit, accounting for the possibility of accidental exposure, is 2mcg per litre.

Hewson, of Summerhill, Sutton Hill, Telford, pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to driving with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, driving while disqualified and without insurance.

Magistrates adjourned Hewson’s sentence to November 11 back at the same court.

A pre-sentence report was ordered and Hewson was disqualified from driving in the interim.