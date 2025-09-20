Dean Walker, aged 53 and of no fixed abode, was arrested following the incident in Ketley Bank at around 12.50pm last Sunday (September 14).

He has also been charged with criminal damage, theft, and dangerous driving.

In a hearing at Telford Magistrates Court on Friday (September 19) Walker entered no pleas to the charges and the case was committed to Shrewsbury Crown Court, where he is next due to appear on October 17.