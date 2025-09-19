Samuel Goodhead, aged 23, drove a Citroen Picasso on the B5067 at Baschurch, near Shrewsbury on August 24 this year.

A breath test found he had 42 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood in his system. The legal limit in England and Wales is 35mcg.

Goodhead, of The Quillets, Ruyton-XI-Towns, near Shrewsbury, pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to driving with alcohol above the legally specified limit.

Magistrates banned him from driving for 12 months and fined him £120.

Goodhead was also ordered to pay prosecution costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £48, bringing his legal bill to £253.