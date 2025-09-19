Drugged-up motorist who drove car with no MOT on busy Telford road gets road ban
A motorist who drove a car with no MOT on a busy Telford A-road while under the influence of cannabis has been banned from the road.
Plus
Published
Damien Krezel, aged 49, drove a Honda Civic on the A442 on March 22 this year.
A drugs test found he had 5.6 micrograms of delta-9-THC, the main psychoactive ingredient in cannabis, per litre of blood. The legal limit, accounting for the possibility of accidental exposure to the class B drug, is 2mcg.