Connor Yates, aged 36, was caught driving an Audi A5 on Hall Park Lane, Malinsgate, Telford on May 17 this year.

A drugs test found he had 24 micrograms of cocaine per litre of blood. The legal limit, accounting for the possibility of accidental exposure, is 10mcg per litre.

Yates, of South Drive, Madeley, pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to driving with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit.

Magistrates disqualified him from driving for three years.