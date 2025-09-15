Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating a report of indecent exposure which occurred at the Food and Drink Festival in Newtown at approximately 2.15pm, Saturday, September 6.

The man is described as white, approximately 50 years old, thin brown hair with small facial stubble.

He was wearing blue jeans, blue linen shirt with full sleeves and described as very intoxicated.

If you were in the area and witnessed the incident, please contact the police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.

Quote reference: 25*739391

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.