The incident took place shortly after 12.42pm today (Sunday, September 14), on Mullinder Drive, in Ketley Bank.

The dumper truck, which is believed to have been taken from a construction site on Main Road in Ketley Bank, was smashed into the front of the property - remaining wedged in the home earlier this afternoon.

Police say two men were seen breaking into the construction site.

The scene of the incident on Mullinder Drive

They said the no-one at the house was injured, but the driver fled the scene.

West Mercia Police has now launched a manhunt to locate anyone involved in the shocking incident and have asked witnesses to contact them.

A post from Telford & Wrekin Police on social media said: "We are appealing for witnesses after a stolen dumper truck was in collision with a house in Telford this afternoon.

"Officers were called to reports of two men breaking into a construction site on Main Road in Ketley Bank around 12.42pm and making off in a dumper truck.

"Around five minutes later we received reports of a man driving a dumper truck which was in collision with a house on Mullinder Drive.

"The incident is currently being investigated as a deliberate act.

"The property was substantially damaged around the front door and surrounding brickwork but thankfully no-one was injured.

"Structural engineers have been called to the house to assess the damage and make it safe.

"The dumper truck was recovered shortly after though the driver – described as a white man in his 40s who was dressed mainly in black and wearing a snood and flat cap - fled the scene on foot.

"We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the theft of the truck or the collision - or has captured either incident on their doorbell camera or dashcam - to come forward.

"If anyone has any information, please call DS Lucy Morgan on 01952 214612 or e-mail telfordcid@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 183i of today (September 14).

"Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers.

"It is 100 per cent anonymous, they never ask your name, and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111."