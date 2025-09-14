Car stolen from outside Ludlow home - burglary investigation under way
Police are appealing for information after a car was stolen from outside a home in Ludlow.
By Megan Jones
Published
West Mercia Police is appealing for information after a car was stolen from a Ludlow home.
Ludlow's Safer Neighbourhood Team said the incident happened on St Margaret Road between 1.30am and 3.55am on Tuesday, September 9.
PCSO Susan Cooke said the home was entered from the rear via the garden and a black Hyundai was taken.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote incident number 22/83093/25.
Information can also be passed on anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.