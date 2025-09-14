Car stolen from outside Ludlow home - burglary investigation under way

West Mercia Police is appealing for information after a car was stolen from a Ludlow home.

Ludlow's Safer Neighbourhood Team said the incident happened on St Margaret Road between 1.30am and 3.55am on Tuesday, September 9.

Ludlow's Safer Neighbourhood Team said the incident happened on St Margarets Road between 1.30am and 3.55am on Tuesday, September 9. Photo: Google

PCSO Susan Cooke said the home was entered from the rear via the garden and a black Hyundai was taken.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote incident number 22/83093/25.

Information can also be passed on anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.