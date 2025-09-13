Matthew and Timothy Butler from Oswestry attacked their victim twice in one night after a row about how he treated their sister after she went on a hen party to Blackpool.

Shrewsbury Crown Court, sitting at Telford Justice Centre, was told how conflict between the victim and his partner led to Matthew Butler messaging his sister saying: “I’m going to kill him,” on the evening of August 15, 2022.

The brothers went to their sister’s house in Overton Road, Oswestry, where the victim also lived “on and off”, and went upstairs where they found him in his boxer shorts.

Father-of-three Matthew Butler, who is 37, sunk his teeth into the victim, who then began to hold his own in the fight, before 32-year-old Timothy Butler joined in.

“They repeatedly kicked and punched him,” said Suzanne Francis, prosecuting, adding that they left the victim with swelling to his face and bruising to his eye.

There was a child in the house when the Butlers carried out the attack.