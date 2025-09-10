Van that was 'dangerously' parked at junction in Telford removed by police

Officers from the Lawley and Overdale Safer Neighbourhood Team visited the junction Bartholomew Road and Tom Morgan Close in Lawley this morning, after receiving several complaints from residents.

Upon inspection, officers found the vehicle to be damaged, unlocked, and with an insecure engine.

How the van was parked. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Police.

The van was subsequently seized, loaded onto a recovery vehicle, and removed from the scene.

In a statement posted on social media, Telford & Wrekin Police said: "After receiving complaints from residents regarding a dangerously parked vehicle on the junction of Tom Morgan Close in Lawley, officers from the Lawley and Overdale Safer Neighbourhood Team have this morning attended the area to find the vehicle was also damaged, unlocked and had an insecure engine.

The van was removed. Picture: Telford & Wrekin Police.

"Subsequently officers had it removed and woukd like to remind road users to think carefully about where they leave their vehicles and the issues it might cause for others."