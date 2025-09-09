Anthony Millard, who is now of Dol y Dderwen, Ystradgynlais, was sentenced to six months in prison – suspended for 18 months – at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court for three counts of making indecent images in June 2024.

On January 11, 2023, police entered his home and found seven Category A images, three Category B and three Category C which were a mixture of still and moving images and also accessible and inaccessible images, on his phone.

One of the C images was of a child between the ages of two and four.

At the time the court was told that much his offending occurred when he was a youth, and he

has learning needs with a diagnosis of Aspergers

Millard was made the subject of a five-year sexual harm prevention order but he was also ordered to sign the Sex Offenders’ Register for seven years.

The 22 year-old was back at Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court on Monday, where he admitted that he had been convicted of breaching the sexual harm prevention order in June this year, and that by doing so he was also in breach of his the suspended sentence order.

Prosecuting Ms Pamela Kaiga said on June 19 2024 Millard was convicted of three offences of making indecent pictures of children.

She said a sexual harm prevention order was made for five years, which will run until June 2029, and it included a prohibition not to use private internet browsers.

Ms Kaiga said on June 29 this year officers conducted a routine visit of his home and they checked his phone and he was using a private internet browser.

He said he used it for a DIY project and to access OnlyFans but he gave a no comment interview at the police station.

Mitigating, Ms Elin Morgan said; “This was a relatively minor breach, there is no evidence that anything illegal was being accessed through the private browsing. But he accepts that it is a breach.”

She said Millard has been in custody for 71 days and he has been productive there - becoming the wing’s cleaner.

She said when he was subject to the suspended sentence order he attended regularly although he had only completed eight out of 40 rehabilitation activity sessions because they start later on.

“He has a willingness to better himself and address his offending behaviour,” Ms Morgan said.

Judge Catherine Richards addressing Millard said; “This is your first breach and it should be your last. You knew the restrictions that applied and you knew it was a definite breach.”

But she said in general terms Millard had been complying with the orders.

She activated part of the custodial sentence for the breach and imposed a new sentence for the breach of the sexual harm prevention order.

For the breach of the suspended sentence Millard was jailed for four months but he will be released soon.

For the breach of the sexual harm prevention order the judge imposed a community order for 18 months with 150 hours of unpaid work, 26 sessions of an accredited programme and 15 rehabilitation activity requirements.