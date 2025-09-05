Gavin Stevens and Todd Davies encouraged their victim along to take drugs, but "ambushed" him, getting into his car and punching him before dragging him out and stripping him of his trainers and top.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told how the victim had been going out with a woman who introduced him to crack cocaine.

Stevens, aged 45, and Davies, 39, were both involved in taking and dealing drugs in the Oswestry area.