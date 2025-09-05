Violent attackers lured victim to lay-by, stripped him of top and trainers and battered him in row over 'stolen painkillers'
Two violent attackers who lured a drug user to a lay-by and battered him over a row about stolen painkillers have been jailed.
Gavin Stevens and Todd Davies encouraged their victim along to take drugs, but "ambushed" him, getting into his car and punching him before dragging him out and stripping him of his trainers and top.
Shrewsbury Crown Court was told how the victim had been going out with a woman who introduced him to crack cocaine.
Stevens, aged 45, and Davies, 39, were both involved in taking and dealing drugs in the Oswestry area.