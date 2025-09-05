Telford man, 32, denies assaulting and strangling woman as well as threatening her with a meat cleaver
A man has denied assaulting and strangling a woman, as well as threatening her with a meat cleaver.
Plus
Published
Ben Wirizlay, aged 32, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court also accused of damaging a door and a sofa belonging to the complainant, and contacting her while banned by a court order.
The assault is alleged to have happened on October 19 last year, while the strangulation, meat cleaver threat and property damage is said to have taken place on February 28 this year.