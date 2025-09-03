Rhayader Town Council has contacted Dyfed Powys Police and Go Safe Wales about the incidents which have been happening on the A470.

Councillor Angela Davies said she has had lots of complaints recently about the motorcyclists coming in to the town and going out, as well as going up the Elan Valley and out to Cwmdauddwr.

She said she had previously brought a group together to monitor speeding but when widespread Welsh 20mph limits came into force, the group disbanded.

Councillor Davies told the town council recently: “Whenever I chase it up and report it and ask for help from the police or speed monitoring, I am always told it is not recognised as a speed area.

“I don’t know whether they are speeding or because it sounds like they are because they are noisy. I think now the speed limit is 20mph, people notice the speeds of traffic even more.

“All we can do is tell people to log incidents on the Go Safe website and tell Dyfed Powys Police,” she said.

She asked if the town council could write to the police and Go Safe again and ask for some help and members agreed to write to both to ask for help in tackling the issue.