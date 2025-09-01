Disgusted drinkers caught paedophile viewing child abuse images at the pub

Duncan Evans, 46, from Caradoc View, Hanwood, near Shrewsbury was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after pleading guilty to four offences - and telling probation officers he is sexually attracted to children.

Evans admitted three counts of making indecent images of children - in categories A, B, and C, as well as possession of extreme pornographic images.

Shehraz Hussain, prosecuting, said that Evans had been seen by drinkers viewing what appeared to be child abuse images while in a pub smoking area.

The court was told there was a disturbance as the customers tackled Evans over his actions, with a barwoman intervening.

Mr Hussain said the staff member had demanded Evans hand over his telephone, but that he could be seen quickly pressing buttons in a panicked manner.

When he handed the phone over she demanded he unlock the device and when it opened the worker could see it was on the 'deleted items' screen.

The court was told the phone contained folders which were categorised by age, and the pub-worker saw a picture of a baby, described as aged between zero and three months.