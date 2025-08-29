Man arrested on suspicion of trafficking after three people found in the back of a lorry in Telford

The Home Office has confirmed a man has been arrested on suspicion of trafficking after three people were found in the back of a lorry in Telford on Tuesday (August 26).

Emergency crews were called to Brockton Business Park in Halesfield at around 11.20am where they found an Iranian man, a Vietnamese woman and a teenage male in the back of a refrigerated lorry.

The teenager was taken to hospital in what the ambulance service called "a stable condition", and all three were arrested on suspicion of immigration offences.

In an update to the Shropshire Star, the UK Home Office has confirmed that one man has now been arrested on suspicion of trafficking.

The two adults arrested on Tuesday remain in custody, while the minor is currently in the care of social services.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We are relentless in our pursuit of people-smuggling gangs and use a wide range of techniques and technology to protect our border security and respond to all methods of trafficking, including via coaches and other clandestine routes.

“Through this government’s Plan for Change, we are ensuring criminal networks who exploit vulnerable people to make quick cash and abuse our borders face the full force of the law, and the Border Security Bill which is currently progressing through Parliament will give us even stronger counter-terror style powers to smash the people smuggling gangs.”