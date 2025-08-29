Giles Thomas B Knowles admitted causing serious injury due to careless or inconsiderate driving without due care and attention on October 23 2024, when he appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The 38 year-old of BrynberllanRoad, Llanfynydd, Carmarthen originally admitted driving without due care and attention but the charge was amended following the receipt of medical evidence.

Prosecuting, Mr James Sprunks said Knowles was driving a Vauxhall Combo van on the A470 in Llandrindod Wells, when he collided with a silver Kuga car which was travelling southbound in the direction of Builth Wells.

His van was then pushed into a Suzuki motor vehicle which was stationary at the junction.

Mr Sprunks said Michael Greaves was driving the Kuga and he saw a large van travelling in the opposite direction so he slowed slightly. As he got closer, the large van turned right into the A4081 infront of him and it was followed by the small van, which had been travelling behind and he had not seen it and had no time to react so the Kuga and the small van collided.

Mr Sprunks said Linda Greaves was in the front passenger seat, they were heading to Newbridge on Wye at about 3.15pm.

Mr and Mrs Greaves were taken to Bronglais Hospital and Mrs Greaves was then taken to the Heath Hospital in Cardiff where it was discovered she had sustained five broken ribs, a fractured sternum, paint to her left leg, and bladder issues.

Mrs Greaves said she had blocked the collision out and she finds it difficult to talk about it but she said she is in constant pain when walking, struggles with her mental health since the incident and is still undergoing medical treatment.

Mr Sprunks said Peter Leonard was travelling along the A4081 with his wife Carol and he was going to turn at the junction. He said he saw two white vans about to turn, the first van completed the manoeuvre but the second van did not and it collided with the Kuga.

PC Marshall was also there and saw the large van and a small van turning off onto the A4081. The officer said the large van completed the manoeuvre but the small van hit the Kuga and should not have turned.

All three vehicles sustained substantial damage.

The court was told Knowles has no previous convictions and he had a clean licence.

The magistrates ordered a same day report but after initial investigations Probation Officer Jade Price said more time would be needed to complete the report.

Magistrates adjourned the case until September 16 for an update on the progress of the report, when Knowles’ attendance is excused.

Knowles was given an interim driving disqualification and his unconditional bail was extended until September 16.