Daniel Walker, 37 and of Marlborough Way, Telford, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after pleading guilty to three charges of making indecent images of children - in categories A, B, and C - along with a single count of possessing prohibited images of children.

The court heard that Walker was in possession of hundreds of prohibited images - said to be 'cartoons'.

Rosemary Proctor, prosecuting, said police had attended Walker's address on December 19, 2023, where they seized his computer.

Examination of the device revealed 58 inaccessible still images in category A - the most serious kind of images under the legal classification system - another 99 inaccessible category B images, and 93 inaccessible category C images.

Officers also found 989 prohibited still images on the computer.