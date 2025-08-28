Knighton Bowling Club has raised £250 days after suffering a heart-breaking burglary

The money will be used to repair the facilities, replace stolen items and improve security



The club said it was deeply saddened that someone broke into the club and stole hundreds of pounds in cash on August 16.

The club said: “It’s not just money that’s been taken, it’s a huge hit to a place that so many of us see as a second home, a space filled with memories, laughter, and community spirit.

“To think someone could do this is truly heart-breaking. We work so hard to keep the club going for everyone to enjoy, and this feels like such a cruel setback.

“As a valued part of our community for many years, the club has always been a place where people come together for friendship, recreation, and support.”

They said unfortunately, the incident had caused significant damage and loss, leaving them with unexpected costs to repair their facilities, replace stolen items, and improve security so that this never happens again.

They reached out to their friends, members and the wider community to ask for help and support and they set up a Justgiving page.

Club organisers said: “Every donation—no matter how small—will make a real difference in helping us get back on our feet and continue to provide a safe and welcoming space for everyone who enjoys the game of bowls.

“Knighton Bowling Club is more than just a sports venue—it’s a community hub. With your help, we can recover from this setback and look forward to a brighter future together.

“Thank you so much for your kindness and generosity.”

Dyfed Powys Police have been investigating the burglary and reviewing CCTV.

A spokesperson said: “Dyfed-Powys Police was contacted at around 10.10am on Sunday 17 August, reporting that a burglary had taken place at Knighton Bowling Club.

Enquiries are underway.”

Anyone who would like to support Knighton Bowling Club should visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/knighton-bowlingclub



