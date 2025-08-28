Robert Brown was due to attend Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Tuesday, but he did not turn up.

The 43 year-old of Maes Y Deri is accused of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and attempting to cause or incite a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

The first offence relates to an incident which is alleged to have happened between October 31 2022 and November 28 2022 at Rhayader, when Brown attempted to communicate with a child under 16 and the communication was sexual in that he asked her to masturbate in the school toilets.

The second matter relates to an alleged incident between November 2 2022 and November 28 2022 when he caused or incited a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity involving the penetration of her vagina digitally.

Magistrates issued a warrant without bail for his arrest.