William Roche entered a not guilty plea to intentionally causing Michael John Davies harassment, alarm or distress by using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour on July 31 2025, at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The 59 year-old of Imperial Buildings, Temple Street did not attend court but he contacted the court to say he was ill.

Mr Owain Jones, mitigating, said he had full instructions from Roche and he entered the not guilty plea on Roche’s behalf.

Magistrates adjourned the matter for a trial on November 18 at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court.

Roche remains on unconditional bail until that date.