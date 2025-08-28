Stephen Evans pleaded not guilty to intentionally causing Sem Caputo harassment, alarm or distress, by using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, when he appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The 65 year-old of Wye View Terrace was said to have caused Sem Caputo harassment, alarm or distress on January 25 2025 at Street Record, Railway Terrace, Builth Road, Builth Wells.

Magistrates adjourned the case for a trial on December 9 at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court. Evans will remain on unconditional bail until that date.