Court orders for XL bully to be killed after it savaged another dog in Telford

A court has ordered for an XL bully to be killed after it attacked another dog in Telford.

By Nick Humphreys
Harinder Sohal, aged 52, was ordered to pay out more than £1,220 after his dog injured another animal in Hedingham Road, Leegomery, Telford on June 3 this year.

Sohal, of Hedingham Road, pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to being the owner of a dog dangerously out of control and allowing a fighting dog in a public place without a muzzle or lead.

