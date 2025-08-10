Harinder Sohal, aged 52, was ordered to pay out more than £1,220 after his dog injured another animal in Hedingham Road, Leegomery, Telford on June 3 this year.

Sohal, of Hedingham Road, pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to being the owner of a dog dangerously out of control and allowing a fighting dog in a public place without a muzzle or lead.