Aaron Pritchard, Caimon Jay and Brendan Spittle were sentenced after confessing to their part in drug dealing in Shrewsbury, despite Pritchard initially giving officers a highly improbable version of events.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told how police in the county town witnessed 30-year-old Pritchard carrying out a deal on March 19 this year. He was found in possession of cannabis and was arrested.

He was staying at Spittle’s home in York Road, Harlescott at the time, and police carried out a drugs bust there on April 1.

Spittle and Jay were in the address, where officers discovered 61 grams of crack cocaine, which an expert estimated would be worth £6,100 if broken down into street deals.

Aaron Pritchard, Caimon Jay and Brendan Spittle were sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court for their involvement in drug dealing. Pritchard told West Mercia Police officers in Shrewsbury that he was "high fiving friends" on his way to the Job Centre when they witnessed him carrying out suspected deals

They also found cannabis worth £320 as well as £345 in cash on Jay.

“In his (Pritchard’s) police interview, he stated that police observed him high-fiving his friends, not dealing drugs,” said Simon Parry, prosecuting.